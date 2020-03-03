Update: A single-vehicle accident closed Highway 97 at 140 Mile earlier this morning.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said a southbound 12-passenger van went off-road hitting a hydro pole and that several people were injured.

A medevac helicopter was on scene to transport some of the injured.

Byron said the injuries were minor.

The highway has since re-opened

**Update 1:20pm**

Highway 97 at Enterprise Road 17 kilometers south of 150 Mile House is now re-opened.

It was closed earlier this morning due to a single-vehicle accident.

**Original Story**

Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident earlier this morning at Enterprise Road 17 kilometers south of 150 Mile House.

Drive BC reports that an assessment is in progress and the estimated time of opening is not available.