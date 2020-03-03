Updated: Remains located on the shore of the Fraser River have been identified as a missing Quesnel man who was seen alive in December.

The human remains were located by a man who was hiking on Feb. 25.

Quesnel RCMP Staff. Sgt. Richard Weseen said with the assistance of the forensic identification section and BC Coroners Service, the body was identified as 25-year-old Darryl Leblanc Jr.

“Foul play is not being suspected in Darryl’s death,” Weseen said. “The Quesnel RCMP would like to thank the public for the tips provided to investigators during this investigation and our thoughts and prayers go out to Darryl’s family and friends.”

RCMP had opened an investigation to locate Leblanc after his father reported him missing on Jan. 24.