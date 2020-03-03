The public meeting will still take place tonight (Tuesday, March 3) beginning at 7 o’clock, but it will no longer be at the Lhtako Dene Community Hall.

Mary Sjostrom is the Cariboo Regional Director for Area A…

“i just want folks to know that we had circumstances that arose that were beyond our control, so we have moved the meeting over to Quesnel Junior School and that will be in the cafeteria, so we’re still hoping that everybody will come out.

Sjostrom says they will have a good presentation for people…

“We finally have some figures that we will be bringing forward and offering some options to the residents so that we can possibly get the corridor lit. Ultimately it’s up to the residents. There is 125 homes on that corridor.”

Sjostrom says they just want to know from residents if they’re on the right track and whether this is still a priority for them.

That corridor is now being used by logging trucks on their way to the Plywood Plant, as they are no longer permitted to use the Johnston Bridge.

Sjostrom says she will continue to seek funding for the capital costs in the meantime.

She says the earliest that lighting could likely be in place would be 2021.