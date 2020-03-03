49-year old Nicholas Finley is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on September 25th.

A 12-member jury found Finley guilty back in August of this past year.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm with Intent to Wound or Disfigure, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence and Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm.

They were laid in connection with an incident in the Roe Lake area back in March of 2016.

RCMP say a 42-year old man was shot in the arm.

Finley was arrested ten days later in Mission.

Police said at the time that the victim and the accused were known to each other.