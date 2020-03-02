When it comes to snow and rain, it was a very wet February in the Central Cariboo.

Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Quesnel was also wet but there was a big difference between the two…

“Williams Lake had 57 millimeters of rain and melted snow so we’re around 300 percent of the normal, that’s the third wettest February. Up in Quesnel, we had about 31 millimeters of precipitation, usually, get 23 so about 140 percent of the average there”.

Lundquist said it was also a little milder than normal in both communities last month with an average temperature of -2.4 degrees.

The average is -3.6.

Lundquist said in the world of Meteorologists, Spring officially began yesterday.

As for what we can expect over the next few months, Lundquist said there is a sixty percent chance that the Cariboo will be below average.