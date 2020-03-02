(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

A 37-year old Prince George man is wanted by police on the Family Maintenance Act after failing to show for court.

All efforts to find Mitchell William Boreland have been unsuccessful according to the RCMP, and they are now turning to the public for help.

Boreland is described as 6″0, 161 pounds, Caucasian, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Corporal Craig Douglass is warning the public that Boreland should be considered violent, and he should not be confronted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP or Crimestoppers for a potential cash reward if information leading to an arrest is provided.