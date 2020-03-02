An elementary school southeast of Williams Lake was the victim of a recent break-in.

A widely shared Facebook post said the thieves took cash, iPads, laptops, and even ate cookies from the kindergarten classroom.

Principal Grant Gustafson said the break-in was discovered by a staff member who came into the school on the morning of Feb. 23 to prepare some lessons and do some extra work.

“We’re still in the process of just gathering and looking at assessments of what our losses and damages were,” he said. “We do consider any loss to our learning materials or anything that will impact our student learning is considerable. I would say that there is a shared disappointment and frustration for all of the people involved in our learning community.”

The unverified Facebook post went on to say the staff of the school ‘feel violated and unsettled because the thieves stolen more than just things, they have changed their safe place into something less secure and less peaceful.’

“Facebook says a lot and I still feel that the school is a safe place,” Gustafson said. “I would echo a disappointment and a frustration for anything that is a loss to our school.”

He added that the school will continue to support the authorities and their investigate in the best way that they can.

Gustafson who has worked as a principal for 15 years says he has not experienced such as event during his principal career.

“We do have an alarm system and we’re still looking into the details of how the breach occurred,” he said.

Also a victim of a break-in was the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary in 100 Mile House.

RCMP said they attended to a possible break and enter to a portable classroom on Feb. 19. Staff Sgt. Sven Neilsen said an unknown suspect had accessed the portable through a window and stole two laptops, one of which was new and worth over $1,000.