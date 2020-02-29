The Independent Investigations Office of BC will continue to determine what role, if any, the actions of Clinton RCMP officers may have played after a man was injured by a police dog.

BC RCMP Communication Services Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said officers responded to a retail store in 70 Mile House just before 5 pm on Feb. 23 for a report of three individuals associated to a pickup truck who were acting suspiciously and were possibly impaired.

The pick-up truck was located and allegedly failed to stop for police that attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The pick-up and individuals were later located outside of a seasonal property in Watch Lake.

A woman and man were located and arrested outside a nearby residence.

“As a result of the police attendance, a male was arrested,” the IIO said. “During that arrest the male was injured as a result of receiving a police dog bite that required surgery to repair.”

Shoihet said a second woman was arrested attempting to leave the area.