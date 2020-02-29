Surgery required after man injured by police dog
The Independent Investigations Office of BC will continue to determine what role, if any, the actions of Clinton RCMP officers may have played after a man was injured by a police dog.
BC RCMP Communication Services Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said officers responded to a retail store in 70 Mile House just before 5 pm on Feb. 23 for a report of three individuals associated to a pickup truck who were acting suspiciously and were possibly impaired.
The pick-up truck was located and allegedly failed to stop for police that attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The pick-up and individuals were later located outside of a seasonal property in Watch Lake.
A woman and man were located and arrested outside a nearby residence.
“As a result of the police attendance, a male was arrested,” the IIO said. “During that arrest the male was injured as a result of receiving a police dog bite that required surgery to repair.”
Shoihet said a second woman was arrested attempting to leave the area.