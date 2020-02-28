A 100 Mile House man is facing numerous charges after $60,000 in stolen property from Quesnel was recovered.

Quesnel RCMP caught up to the stolen vehicle and trailer with a Bobcat after a transport truck driver spotted it Tuesday morning traveling southbound on Highway 97 at Alexandria.

The vehicle tried to avoid the roadblock set up near Wildwood by the Williams Lake RCMP and the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit by turning down a rural driveway.

Quesnel RCMP Staff Sgt. Richard Weseen says the driver got stuck in the snow and that the lone occupant was taken into custody without incident.

“This incident is a prime example that property crime offenders travel through jurisdictions to commit crime,” Weseen says. “In many of the incidents they are in the possession of weapons and drugs and they will attempt to flee putting the police and the public at risk.”

The man who was released on an undertaking for court in Williams Lake has been charged with possession of stolen property, flight from police, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, breach of an undertaking, and driving while prohibited.

The Ford one-ton pickup that was stolen from a residence on Arbutus Road, as well as the Bobcat and trailer that were stolen from a property on Hydraulic Road, has since been returned to its rightful owner.