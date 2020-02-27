Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs and RCMP come to agreement

A deal is done after some discussion between the BC RCMP and the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs, ahead of the meetings with government representatives this week.

The talks were centered around the need to keep Morice West Forest Service Road open and free of obstructions.

The police base of operations was also relocated back to the Houston RCMP detachment as of February 21st.

RCMP have confirmed that patrols along the road will stop, with Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs agreeing the road will also remain clear during their meetings with government representatives.

Police have also agreed to not patrol the road unless there is an emergency call.

Members of the Wet’suwet’en Rangers will patrol the area to make sure the Hereditary Chief’s commitment is being respected, and report back to police.

Meanwhile, Coastal GasLink has also agreed to a two-day pause of construction during the meetings.

(Files from Catherine Garrett with MyPrinceGeorgeNow.com)