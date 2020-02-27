A 34-year-old Williams Lake man is facing potential charges after being apprehended by RCMP allowing an alleged car theft at a Cache Creek gas station.

Southeast District RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said an off-duty Burnaby officer jumped into action when he observed on Wednesday just prior to 8 p.m. a man frantically chasing his silver Kia Rio on foot after it was reportedly being driven away by a car thief.

“The suspect fled the immediate area, north towards Clinton,” O’Donaghey said.

“The off-duty officer followed the freshly stolen vehicle and provided vital updates to police dispatchers operating out of the Kelowna Operational Communications Centre, who relayed that information to responding frontline officers.”

The suspect who was observed driving in a dangerous manner was slowed to a stop by a tire deflation device that was deployed by the Clinton RCMP.

He was apprehended without further incident and is expected to make his first court appearance on April 30, 2020.