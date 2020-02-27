Staff with the City of Williams Lake will once again be assisting with the importing of dirt into the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for the upcoming Indoor Rodeo.

At this past week’s regular meeting, City Council approved the use of City staff and equipment for the hauling in of dirt to the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for the major event that sees more than 5,000 people attending, competing, and volunteering.

The use of a loader to remove the material at the end of the event was also approved.

President of the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association, Kelly Walls says for the past 13 years the City has graciously supplied city trucks and staff for the hauling of their dirt into the area on the Tuesday prior to their rodeo during the third week of April.

This support according to Walls helps their organization enormously and helps to cut some of their high costs of putting on an indoor rodeo.

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo runs April 17th, 18th, and 19th.