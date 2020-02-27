The Williams Lake Fire Department was on the scene of a truck trailer fire Thursday morning at the Highway 97 brake check north of Williams Lake.

Fire chief Erick Peterson says the call came in at 6:36.

“Once we had crews on scene there was a semi-truck on fire and the driver was working to get his tractor disconnected from the trailer,” he says. “Crews got on scene and were able to quickly knock down the fire on the trailer, and we were on scene for about 45 minutes.”

There were no injuries and the cause is not yet known.

Peterson says it is his understanding that the trailer was empty at the time of the fire.

“The crews did a great job and we were able to get there quickly and take care of the issue.”