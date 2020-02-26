A motion to request approval from the Minister of Education for the disposal of all School District 27-owned surplus properties has been approved.

The motion was approved by the Board of Education at Tuesday’s public meeting.

A list indicates there are 11 surplus properties including Poplar Glade on 11th Avenue North in Williams Lake that District staff have recommended to talk with the City on.

“I think the disposition of those surplus properties is something that will almost definitely support the housing market. We’ve got a shortage of housing at all levels in the community,” said City of Williams Lake chief administrative officer, Milo MacDonald. “That particular area where Poplar Glade is, just off of eleventh avenue, is an area where there is a really robust demand for housing and there haven’t been any lots available in the market in that area for many years.”

The sale of district property would reduce the District’s potential liabilities and the revenue from a sale, which must go to capital projects, would increase local capital and restricted by Ministry Capital funds, according to staff with School District 27. These capital funds would enable the district to do improvements to facilities and purchase capital equipment in the future.

Superintendent of Schools Chris van der Mark said if the Board gets permission by the Ministry it does not mean that they have to dispose of the properties but rather opens it up for discussion.

Other School District 27 owned surplus properties include 100 Mile Junior Secondary, Anahim Lake, Big Creek School site, Bridge Lake School, Bridge Lake vacant lot, Chezacut Road, Glendale School, McLeese Lake School, Puntzi School, and Sharpe Lake School.