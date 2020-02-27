Quesnel’s Volunteer Citizen of the Year program has now officially been laid to rest.

City Council has voted in favour of changing how it celebrates the contributions of volunteers in the community.

Councillor Laurey-Anne Roodenburg is the Chair of the Executive Committee…

“Basically the City will host an annual recognition event but what it will be is an invitation only event and the way you get invited is if your organization reaches a milestone recognition, so we’re looking at 5,10,15,20,50, like those every five year increments, this will allow us as a community to recognize groups as a whole and not individuals.”

Roodenburg says the recommendation came out of a small steering committee that was formed…

“There were members of various organizations, sporting clubs, the community at large, past winners of the volunteer citizen of the year award, and we came up with a game plan here that you see before you.”

Roodenburg says the change will go into effect this year and the city will establish a budget for it as it did before.