There is a possibility that Quesnel could host the 2024 BC Winter Games.

City Council indicated last night that if all the pieces fall into place it will respond in the affirmative to an invitation from the province to host the games.

Councillor Laurey-Anne Roodenburg went over what was needed at last night’s meeting…

“Basically the community needs a 55 thousand dollar cash contribution with another 55 thousand dollars in kind being donated. The Ministry of Tourism does supply 625 thousand dollars to the host community to help offset costs. And you have to have the school district as an active willing partner for us to even be considered.”

Council will also approach both the Cariboo Regional District and the Lhtako Dene First Nation to see if they would like to be a part of it as well.

Quesnel was invited to host either the winter or summer games.

City Councillor Tony Goulet, also a School Trustee, said they talked about the Summer Games as well, but they felt the Winter Games were a better fit…

“Just because we have infrastructure in place already that we can accommodate that so it would be very little there to do that. The summer games, we also talked about the fire season and all of that, what happens, we could cancel, so i am in full support to holding the winter games in 2024.”

Between 2500 and 3000 volunteers would also be needed if Quesnel was to host the BC Winter Games.