(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

New Hazelton RCMP arrested 14 Wet’suwet’en supporters close to New Hazelton yesterday (Monday), after at least two dozen people blockaded the CN Rail tracks in the area.

One individual reportedly had a near-miss collision with a train on the tracks, just prior to CN Rail being made aware of the blockade.

The RCMP attended to enforce a court-ordered injunction and the 14 individuals who refused to leave were taken to the New Hazelton RCMP detachment for processing.

They were released shortly after 3 am, pending a court date and conditions to abide by the injunction.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said a ‘large group’ of supporters remained in the area throughout the evening and blocked Highway 16.

At approximately 3:30 am after the arrestees were released, the large group blockading the highway cleared the road and it was re-opened.

Later that same evening, police officers noted that four patrol cars parked across from the highway had their tires slashed, and the crime is being investigated.