It’s BC SPCA Treatweek and your sweet tooth can help animals in need.

Helping mark the occasion and raise funds in Williams Lake were Heather Mortimer and Carol Morrison with the Williams Lake and District SPCA who hosted a pop-up treat shop Tuesday.

“It’s such a big thing that it’s gone from one day to the entire week,” Mortimer said. “Carol and I iced 285 cupcakes that we are selling and all of the proceeds stay in our branch here in Williams Lake.”

While the colder and blustery weather resulted in less foot traffic, Mortimer added she and Morrison would be making some deliveries this afternoon.

“We’ve got way more people that are doing it themselves, more businesses are getting into it,” she said. “It used to be just the vet clinics helping us out. The last count was seven other new places that were hosting their own treat week specials and bake sales so it’s gaining a lot of momentum. We earn a lot of money from this.”

A pop-up shop by the branch last raised more than $700.

Mortimer said the branch will be selling cupcakes once again for Treat Week on Saturday (Feb. 29) during an open house at the branch from 11 am to 3 pm.

The Williams Lake and District SPCA according to Mortimer is one of the busiest in the province and is so far having a stellar adoption month having adopted out more than 27 animals.

“We’re hoping for quite a few more before the end of the month,” she said. “The one a day is kind of a nice thing to do for the 29 days of February.”