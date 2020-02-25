The Kamloops RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

58-year-old Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Kobzey was last known to be in Kamloops on Feb. 21 and his plan at that time was to head to 100 Mile House to visit a friend.

Corporal Jodi Shelkie said Kobzey never arrived at the friend’s residence.

Kobzey is described as Caucasian, 5’8 tall and 170 pounds with brown/greying (salt and pepper) hair, unknown facial hair, and glasses.

RCMP ask anyone who might have seen Kobzey or know of his whereabouts to contact their local RCMP detachment.