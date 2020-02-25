A warrant has now been issued for 46-year old George William Alexis.

He’s charged with one count each of Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference of a person under 16, Assault with a Weapon and a Breach of Undertaking.

Quesnel RCMP say a female youth was attacked back on the night of January 10th in the alley by Malcolm Drive.

Police say the man was interrupted by another man who came to the girl’s aide.

A suspect was arrested the following day but he was released from custody on several conditions.