Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty says the bill he introduced in the House of Commons was well received.

He says it has since been applauded by both national and international organizations…

“The IAFF (International Association of Fire Fighters), the Canadian Nurses Association and Nurses Union, our BC Nurses Union, the Paramedic Chiefs Association, the Paramedics Association of Canada, the Canadian Paramedics Association, all these groups have come out in support of this, and are asking for the government to move swiftly on it.”

The bill calls on the government to amend the criminal code when it comes to assaults against healthcare professionals and first responders, making it an aggravating factor in terms of sentencing.

Doherty says it was just first reading so they are still in the early stages right now.

He says the bill was crafted out of a study that was done in June of last year, so it doesn’t need to be studied again…

“Those are all results that came out of the study, so essentially the government can move this expeditiously, or they can wait until the number is called and then we’ll get a chance to debate it as well.”

Doherty says there has been an increase in the amount of violence against doctors and nurses and paramedics, something he says is not part of their job description.