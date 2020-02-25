A Chilcotin man, who pleaded guilty to charges related to a suspicious fire, will be sentenced on Thursday in Supreme Court in Williams Lake.

26-year old Wolfgang Johnny pleaded guilty to one count each of Arson and Assault.

A charge of Uttering Threats was stayed.

Johnny was arrested back in September of 2017.

RCMP say they were called to the Anaham Reserve where Johnny was accused of setting fire to both exits of a residence that belonged to his step father.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.