Deeply disappointing and embarrassing.

That’s how Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty, also the Conservative Shadow Minister for Transport, describes the decision by Teck Resources to withdraw their application for a 20-billion dollar oilsands project in Northern Alberta…

“They met every condition that this government asked for, and they’re walking away because of the radical protests that we’re seeing right across the country, and that is absolutely devastating for Alberta and our entire country.”

Doherty says it sends the message to investors that we’re not open for business…

“The fact that you have a proponent that satisfies all of the requirements in doing business, and then all of a sudden the goalposts are moved at the 11th hour. That is absolutely devastating for any future project.”

Doherty says it also sends a message to radical environmental groups that they have gotten their way, and that political unrest is OK in our country.

He says the rail protests should have been dealt with two weeks ago.

For his part, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was a business decision and one that was not made by government.

Today’s decision comes just two days before the federal cabinet was expected to make itw own decision as to whether to approve the project.