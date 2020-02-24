A mistrial has been declared and a new trial date will now be set for 28-year old Randi Saunders.

Her trial started last week but more court time was needed, and because a new Supreme Court Justice will be hearing the case, they will simply start again.

A new trial date will be set next week on March 3rd.

Saunders is facing several charges, including two counts of Discharging a Firearm with intent to Wound or Disfigure, and one each of Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon.

Saunders was arrested in March of last year after RCMP were called to a residence in the 11-hundred block of Third Avenue North.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a second female suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to hospital with what police described as a non-life threatening injury.