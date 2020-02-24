Several mailboxes in Williams Lake and surrounding area were targetted over the weekend.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron says on Saturday four units in the mailbox at 702 Hodgson road had been broken into and mail was taken and Canada Post reported mischief to the mailboxes on Stack Valley Road near Highway 20.

Sunday afternoon ten mailboxes on White Road had been broken into.

And just after midnight yesterday, police observed 2 mailbox doors open on the mailboxes on Winger Road/Hull Road.

Two package mailboxes had been broken into and the locks had been broken off.