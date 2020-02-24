Cariboo athletes brought home a total of 11 medals from the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John over the weekend, most of them in archery.

Williams Lake’s Kylie Sharman was a double gold medal winner placing first in both the Girls Match Play Compound and the Girls Two Day Aggregate Compound.

Ty Thurow from 150 Mile was first in the Boys Match Play Compound and he won silver in the Boys Two Day Aggregate Compound.

Isaac Bedford, also from the 150, was the gold medal winner in Boys Two Day Aggregate Compound.

Quesnel athletes brought home half a dozen medals as well, four of them in archery.

Jaeana Dumais won gold in the Girls Two Day Aggregate Barebow and bronze in Girls March Play Barebow.

Alison Dewling won a pair of silver medals….in Girls Match Play Recurve and Girls Two Day Aggregate.

Mitchell Dunn won a bronze medal in figure skating in the Pre-Novice Men’s category, and Laura Balkwill was part of the bronze medal winning team in the Girls Biathlon.

Taylor McGillvray from Quesnel was part of the north’s girl’s ringette team that placed fourth.

One other result of note, the girls rhythmic gymnastics team, made up of girls from the South Cariboo, placed 5th overall.

That team included Aubrey Siclari and Erica Goertz from 100 Mile House, Alisha Robinson from the 108 Ranch, Joelle Kuyek from Lone Butte, and Myra Hindmarch from Lac La Hache