The Williams Lake Fire Department is gearing up for its first Rooftop Campout this weekend in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Firefighter Braden Fournier says 13 firefighters have currently confirmed that they will be taking part.

“It’s not quite as good as the original number that we had but I know that life happens and people aren’t able to do it so 13 is awesome,” Fournier said. “Normally a city that does it they have four, so we’re doing pretty good.”

Fournier said the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department has offered to provide assistance and that they have extended the invite to the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department as well.

An opening ceremony for Saturday’s Rooftop Campout will take place at Canadian Tire at 11:30 am.

Firefighters will then make their way up to the roof via ladder truck where they will spend the next 24 hours.

“We’re going to have the ladder truck parked down there as well as one of our initial attack trucks so that if we do have a call in the middle of the day or middle of the night a designated crew can come down off the roof and then respond, so we should have a pretty good response time for that,” Fournier said.

All funds raised will go to Muscular Dystrophy Canada that supports Canadians impacted by neuromuscular disorders.

As of Feb. 20 Fournier said they have raised $4,900 of their $7,500 goal.

“I believe there’s half a dozen individuals within the community here that actually suffer from muscular dystrophy and will be getting the benefits received from Muscular Dystrophy Canada.”