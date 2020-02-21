100 Mile RCMP are investigating two break and enters at a 100 Mile House business on Exeter Station Road that occurred from Feb 13 to 16.

Staff Sgt. Sven Neilsen said the break-in and thefts were discovered only after an employee of 100 Mile Feed and Ranch Supply was getting supplies from a summer shed and noticed damage to it.

Video of the two incidents was reviewed by the manager.

Neilsen said the first incident identifies a person in a dark blue coat, possibly wearing glasses, a toque, and white shoes, approaching an exterior shed and forcing his way inside. A box of rat poison was taken and the male then left the property.

The second incident Neilsen said shows a suspect wearing a black coat with “Colt 1” labeled across the back shoulders, glasses, boots, and a black beanie style toque. The suspect took a herb tray, two empty welcome baskets and some type of seat, then left the property.

“The suspect is believed to be the same person in both videos and clearly tries to avoid the camera when wearing the black coat,” Neilsen said. “All products are valued to be around $200.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers.