Quesnel City Council has approved the purchase of some new fire fighting and training equipment that focuses on wildfires.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier, also the Director of Emergency Services, says the money will be used to replace the equipment in a sprinkler protection unit trailer that was built back in 2000…

“The unit in question will be a good training tool for all northern fire departments to learn how to set up a proper sprinkler protection unit, and can also be used by any of the northern fire departments in the event of an interface fire.”

The total cost of the equipment is 16-thousand dollars but the city’s portion is much less than that…

“The cost for this major projects for the fire training centre are normally divided into seven portions with the city paying two portions and each of the CRD fire departments paying one portion. So with a projected cost of about 16 thousand dollars, the city’s portion will be 36-hundred dollars maximum.

just 36-hundred.”

Gauthier says the unit will be able to protect a few houses in the event of an interface fire.

He says the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department already has a trailer that can provide protection for up to 12 houses.