The South Cariboo Health Foundation and 100 Mile House Hospice Society both received $2,500 this past week.

The funds are the result of the 100 Mile House Fire Rescue’s calendar fundraising efforts.

“I was surprised at the amount. It was fantastic support from the public buying our calendars,” said fire chief Roger Hollander. “It was a really fun project and I’m very proud of the firefighters. They worked extremely hard especially the firefighters behind the scenes and all the logistics that went behind it.”

Hollander said the department did a vote to determine who should receive the funds from the calendars and that after a deadlock between the South Cariboo Health Foundation and 100 Mile House Hospice Society decided to split it in half.

Almost 500 calendars were sold.

“We have been asked quite a few times with that question and it’s undetermined I’ll put it that way, ” Hollander said on if the department will do such a fundraiser again. “It was a lot of work, a lot of fun. We don’t know if we’ll do it each year but there’s a lot of people that would do it again and maybe a few more people that would step forward that wouldn’t be as nervous, so we’ve laughed about it, we’ve talked about it. It was about two years I think we were talking at the beginning of this and getting it dealt with and selling the calendars and now that it’s over we’re just happy that we were able to donate that.”