The board of governors at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) and the TRU Faculty Association (TRUFA) have ratified a 3-year agreement under government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.

The Ministry of Finance made the announcement Thursday and said the mandate focuses on improving services for people and ensuring fair and affordable compensation.

The agreement effective April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2022, includes a 6 percent general wage increase (2%, 2%, and 2%) and negotiated adjustments to the compensation structure to attract and retain high-performing faculty who provide teaching and research opportunities for students.

Approximately 900 faculty members are represented by TRUFA, a member of the Federation of Post-Secondary Educators Local 2, and work in Kamloops and Williams Lake as faculty instructors, counselors, librarians, and instructional support.