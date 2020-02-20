(With files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow.com)

A “serious motor vehicle collision” has occurred on Highway 97 south of Prince George this morning (Thursday), according to Prince George RCMP.

Very few details have been released but the incident happened between Patterson Road and Courval Road, closing the road.

No detour is currently available, and RCMP are reporting the highway is “expected to remain closed for a number of hours”.

Updates will be made available on DriveBC.