A new resident to Williams Lake is hoping to establish a BC Backcountry Hunters and Anglers table in Region 5.

Andre Paquin moved to Williams Lake with his partner last June.

“We came from Vancouver Island and I enjoy the outdoors. I enjoy fishing and hunting, and in the past, I was involved with other organizations,” he said. “I came out for weekend events here and there but I didn’t donate a lot of time and it’s been on my mind for a while to really get heavily involved and give back to the resource that I enjoy so much.”

Paquin said after speaking with a director with the BC Backcountry Hunters and Anglers he got together with Ryan Jensen and Kate Watson who had previously expressed interest in establishing a table in the Cariboo.

The BC Backcountry Hunters and Anglers voices a strong conservation message on our public lands to ensure quality habitat, wildlife populations, and the subsequent quality outdoor opportunities that result from good decisions for wildlife and habitat management in BC. It hopes that their efforts, combined and coordinated with the established conservation groups already standing up for wildlife and habitat in BC amplifies concerns for habitat, wildlife, and wild places.

“Ideally what we’re looking for is time,” Paquin said noting Region 5 is the only region in the province without a BC Backcountry Hunters and Anglers table. “If someone says you know what I like what they do, I like what they’re doing across the province and I’m willing to donate an hour here and there to help out or a bit of knowledge that I have. We all bring different things to the table that we hope to grow.”

By starting small, Paquin said they could then possibly organize a habitat restoration project with the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund, and that as it expands or if it expands there are opportunities to then work alongside the government and ministry to be a positive voice for fish, wildlife, and land use management.

Paquin with Watson and Jensen will be hosting a pint night at Jackson’s Social Club and Brewhouse on Feb. 26 at 6:30 pm in 100 Mile House for anyone interested in learning more.