An audit of the Clinton and District Community Forest in the 100 Mile House Natural Resource District has received a passing grade.

The Forest Practices Board made the announcement Wednesday.

It said while the audit found the community forest had not documented fire-hazard assessments, a formal hazard assessment procedure that meets legal requirements has since been developed.

The audit had examined forestry activities carried out between September 2017 and September 2019 to see if they met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act.