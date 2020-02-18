Could a Quesnel resident be on the cover of Inked Magazine?

If you make your vote count, it appears that could be the case as there are at least five residents running in the contest to be crowned Inked Magazine’s cover girl and win a cash prize of $25,000.

Having identified two residents late last week, MyCaribooNow has since been able to identify an additional three.

Kristy Wheeler said she has been receiving support from friends and family who have been sharing the word on Facebook.

“I’ve worked really hard to just get some confidence and then I just thought I would step outside of my comfort zone,” she said.

Of her ten tattoos, Wheeler said the one that holds the most meaning to her is a crown with four birthstones on her ribs that says millions and millions underneath a phrase that she said she says to her girls when tucking them into bed at night-‘I love you millions and millions.’

“It’d be pretty cool and honestly it’d just be fun just to do whatever we want,” Wheeler said if she were to win. “I’d probably get some more tattoos and take my family on vacation.”

Wheeler’s tattoos are by Tuesday previously of Wise Owl Tattoo in Quesnel who is also seeking to be Inked Magazine’s cover girl.

The shop’s owner Amber is in the contest as well.

Voting for the top 20 ends Thursday.