The public will be able to fully utilize the RC Cotton Bridge in Willams Lake starting late next week.

A soft opening has been scheduled for Friday, Feb 28.

“What we’re looking to do there is simply open it for public use,” Corporate engagement officer Guillermo Angel said. “It’s the day that Council will be on hand to open the bridge for public use, thank some of the local contractors that have worked hard on creating the bridge and having finally put it in place, and then just start preparing for our grand opening that will happen later on in the spring.”

Angel said some final minor weather-dependent items still need to be completed such as minor landscaping and the possible installation of garbage and recycling receptacles.

The opening of the new pedestrian footbridge at Scout Island and RC Cotton was initially postponed after several outstanding concerns were identified by the Williams Lake Field Naturalists.

“There has been excessive discussion from the City and from the Field Naturalists and I’ve believed we’ve come to an amicable agreement there over the course of discussions,” Angel said. “From the beginning, there has always been the concerns of the knapweed and so on, so steps are being taken to ensure that those concerns are well mitigated to ensure that Scout Island and both the RC Cotton site see great benefit from utilization of the bridge from all the multi-use pedestrians that we hope to see once it’s open.”

Calling it a long time project for the City, Angel added the City is excited to be able to provide the additional recreational trail for all residents and visitors to enjoy.

“It’s going to further open up Scout Island for a lot more people and of course it is part of the master plan to finally connect the waters of Scout Island, Williams Lake all the way to the Fraser River through one continuous long trailhead.”