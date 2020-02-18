The Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance after a number of rural mailboxes were broken into and mail was taken.

RCMP said they were alerted Monday afternoon by Canada Post.

Community mailboxes appearing to have been targeted include mailboxes near the corner of Chimney Lake Road South and Chimney Lake Road as well as mailboxes located near the corner of Aspen Place and Chimney Lake Road.

RCMP ask anyone with further information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.