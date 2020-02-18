Jury selection got underway Tuesday afternoon in Williams Lake Supreme Court for a trial in relation to a shooting at a Williams Lake residence that left a woman injured.

29-year-old Randi Saunders is charged with two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, and one count each of aggravated assault, use firearm committing an indictable offence, and assault with a weapon. She is also charged with possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm and possessing a firearm without a license and or registration.

Saunders was arrested by Williams Lake RCMP who responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue North on March 2, 2019

RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said the investigation resulted in a known female being arrested and a female victim being transported to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.