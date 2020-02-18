The Cariboo will be home to a second government-run BC Cannabis Store.

A BC Cannabis Store will be opening Wednesday morning (Feb. 19) in Quesnel

BC Cannabis Store spokesperson Viviana Zanocco said they are excited to be opening in the community at West Park Mall.

“We’ve got a 3,100 square foot store and it’s going to be staffed by between 12 and 15 employees including managers, and that will be modified if we need more staff, we will add more staff,” she said.

The first BC Cannabis Store opened in the Cariboo late November at Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake.

Zanocco said it will be their 14th government-run store in the province.

“We are going to be offering edibles, extracts, topicals, dried cannabis flower, oils, capsules, and all pre-rolls that are approved by Health Canada,” she said. “We’re very keen on making sure that we operate responsibly so there will be a two I.D. check for anybody who looks under the age of 19.”