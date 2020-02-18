A 27-year-old Williams Lake area resident has been released on strict conditions following a standoff with police over the Family Day long weekend in Williams Lake.

RCMP responded to a report of an individual who was involved in a dispute on Midnight Avenue just before midnight Sunday (Feb. 16).

Officer in charge Inspector Jeff Pelley said a suspect was identified and not present but being followed up with at another location in the 700 block of 11th Avenue.

“Upon the officer attending the residence, the suspect was observed exiting the residence with a firearm and pointing it toward a vehicle with an occupant in the immediate area,” Pelley said in a news release.

“The officer engaged with the suspect, who fled back into the residence.”

Officers removed three individuals from the residence for safety and attempted to negotiate with the suspect.

At approximately 2:15 am Monday (Feb. 17), the suspect was taken into custody without incident and the residence was secured.

Pelley said a firearm and ammunition have since been recovered.

“Williams Lake general duty uniform, as well as our Crime Reduction Unit, responded and we contained the residence and continued to negotiate throughout the evening and ensuring that everyone was safely extracted,” he said.

“We’d like to thank the community for cooperating and remaining out of the area throughout the incident as we had an exclusion area for this.”

Dylan Marcel Lulua has been charged with pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on March 11.