A 100 Mile House woman, wanted on multiple warrants for her arrest, now faces a number of new criminal charges for crimes she allegedly committed in communities across BC’s southern interior.

Ashcroft RCMP say a silver Honda, suspected in recent fuel thefts near Logan lake was spotted Sunday (Feb. 16) on Highway 97C near Mesa Vista drive.

Cpl. Jesse O’ Donaghey says police tried to stop the vehicle which tried to escape into a driveway and when boxed in, rammed an RCMP cruiser. The officer again attempted to stop the vehicle and narrowly avoided being hit, by jumping onto the hood of his cruiser as the vehicle escaped.

Police deployed a spike belt near Clinton, which safely stopped the vehicle.

44-year-old Diane Carol Priester faces multiple charges as well as outstanding warrants.

She will appear in court on Thursday (Feb. 20).

Ashcroft RCMP ask anyone with information on the case to contact them.