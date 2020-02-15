A second provincial homeless count will be taking place in communities across B.C.

The Province said it is partnering with the Homelessness Services Association of BC (HSABC) and BC Housing to complete 16 community counts throughout the province in March and April. It added it has provided $900,000 to support the community counts, pilot, an extended count in Cranbrook and Port Alberni and support additional research on homelessness among Indigenous peoples.

“HSABC is working with our members and partners in participating communities to implement the 2020 homeless counts,” said Stephen D’Souza, executive director, HSABC. “It is the work of these local organizations that ensures the counts are a success. Across the province, there are teams of volunteers helping conduct the count and hosting community events for people to count themselves in.

D’Souza added they are still seeking volunteers to help with the homeless counts.

“This is a great opportunity for you to get involved with organizations working to help those in need in your community,” he said.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction said the homeless counts give government a better sense of the complex challenges that people are facing, and is part of informing the province’s first poverty reduction strategy released in 2019.

The 2018 homeless count identified at least 7,655 people experiencing homelessness.

A one-day count will take place in Williams Lake and Quesnel on Tuesday, March 10.