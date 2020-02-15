Cariboo Place in Williams Lake will be receiving funding to purchase new equipment.

The province announced Friday the final phase four applications have been approved under the Seniors Safety and Quality Improvement Program.

CEO of BC Care Providers Association Daniel Fontaine said they are pleased to continue working with the Ministry of Health and other partners through this final round of funding.

Cariboo Place was also approved to purchase new equipment in phase two and three as was the Williams Lake Seniors Village.

Those approved received up to $500 per publicly funded bed to purchase equipment that enhances the safety and quality of life of seniors.

A total of $10 million was provided over three years to 186 long-term care homes to buy over 8,000 new items: beds and mattresses, shower chairs and tubs, mobility equipment – such as floor and ceiling lifts – lighting and visual aids, sensory rooms, music therapy, and ergonomic furniture.

“Dignity, comfort, and security are what people and their loved ones expect and deserve when they are in long-term care,” Minister of Health, Adrian Dix said in a news release. “Government is investing in these long-term care homes by adding new and replacement items, like beds and mattresses, and ceiling lifts and sensory rooms, so people can feel comfortable in their surroundings and enjoy their home-like setting.”