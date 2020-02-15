There’s another Quesnel resident seeking votes to be featured on the cover of Inked Magazine and a $25,000 cash prize.

Katie Cavanagh is currently third in her group.

“I’ve always wanted to be on the cover of Inked Magazine,” she said. “But if I did manage to get to winning the grand prize I would use the $25,000 to put a down payment on a house for me and my children so I thought that would be pretty cool if I could get that.”

Cavanagh who has ten tattoos said she got her first one when she was 15 years old for her biological dad who died many years ago.

“My mom made think about it for three years before she let me get it,” she said noting all of her tattoos have their own special meaning as they have been done for someone or with someone.

“I have one on either one of my thighs for each of my kids, I have one of either one of my calves for all of my siblings, I have one on either one of my forearms for my mom and my dad, and then I have one on my back for my biological dad. I also have one down my chest that is partially for me but also my best friend has the same crow that I do underneath my breasts.”

Cavanagh said she currently has a full back piece planned and that she gets tattoos done by Tod Church with Red Octopus in Quesnel.

Voting for the top 20 ends Thursday, Feb. 20.