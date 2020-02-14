Love is in the air today (Friday) for Valentines’ Day, and the excitement level for the upcoming Family Day long weekend is on the rise.

To find out what Mother Nature has in store for all the activities planned throughout the Cariboo, we asked Meteorologist for Environment Canada Bobby Sekhon.

“We get into more of a mix of sun and cloud to start the weekend on Saturday. We see some increase in cloudiness in the afternoon. Into Saturday night cloudy periods with a low of minus 7 and Sunday also looks like a mix of sun and cloud and a high of zero”.

Sekhon added that conditions will be good for outdoor activities but what traveling?

“It does look like some pleasant weather to get outside this weekend but with the snow tonight and possibly some snow on Sunday night just a good idea to keep an eye on local forecasts and also check the road conditions just in case there some higher accumulations elsewhere but overall it’s not looking too bad”.

After Monday Sekhon said the Cariboo will start warming up with temperatures in the plus 3 to 5 range.