Protestors once again gathered in front of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment to show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Taking part in the peaceful protest Thursday afternoon was 100 Mile House area resident David Laing.

He said a big part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s election promise was around reconciliation.

“I feel that this a real two-faced move by our Prime Minister claiming that he wants to move forward in a good way with the First Nations people and then to do something like this to force a pipeline through their unceded territory without their consent is doing the opposite of what he promised to do in his election,” Laing said.

“I would like to see the rights of Indigenous people respected and I would like to see this pipeline project not go through.”

Laing who was joined was joined by his spouse Laura added that they had provided rideshare to other 100 Mile House residents who had wanted to attend today’s protest.

“We strongly urge people to speak up against this before the actual destruction starts taking place on the land because once the trees are falling and the land is damaged how do you go back?” Laura said. “You can’t go back and fix it. I feel very concerned that our voices are not going to be effective in this matter which breaks my heart.”

This marks the second protest in Williams Lake as one was held Wednesday.

“Putting pressure on the federal government to do something about this is important,” Laing said. “Hopefully these nationwide actions will put an effector on the federal government to honor their word of reconciliation for Indigenous communities.”