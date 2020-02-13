The latest piece of equipment at the 100 Mile District General Hospital has only been there for a couple of weeks, but it’s already getting a lot of use.

Just before Christmas, it was voted on by the South Cariboo Health Foundation to purchase for the hospital a pediatric x-ray chair.

Fundraiser Brenda Devine said it’s designed for children 1 to 5 years of age.

“This little piece of equipment is like a car seat,” she said. “The child is placed in it in an upright position and they strapped the child in so that the children are sort of disabled for a minute so they can’t move around too much and then the technician can take the image”.

Devine said it’s the generosity of the people of 100 Mile House and area that makes it possible for the South Cariboo Health Foundation to make purchases like this for the hospital.

Since 2002 the South Cariboo Health Foundation has fundraised close to over 4 million dollars.