Quesnel RCMP were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident south of town just before midnight last night.

Sergeant Richard Weseen explains what happened…

“Quesnel RCMP were called to Highway 97 near Johnston Road where a truck pulling a trailer with a mini excavator on it left the road and went into the ditch. When the police arrived they determined that the truck, trailer, and excavator had been reported stolen from areas in southern BC.”

Weseen says the driver had fled the scene on foot prior to the police arriving.

A police dog tracked the man to the area of Highway 97 and Percy Road but he wasn’t located…

“Witnesses describe the man as approximately 40 years old, he had a short brown beard and was wearing a black and blue hat, a tan Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and work boots.”

Police are asking for anyone who has information regarding the incident, or may have picked the man up, to contact the Quesnel RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.