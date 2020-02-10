(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

CN is currently experiencing two service disruptions, one in Ontario and another in New Hazelton, BC, west of Smithers.

A public statement from the individuals blocking the lines explained that their actions are in solidarity with the pipeline opposition movement. This is unrelated to CN’s activities.

CN Rail issued an update today (Monday) on the disruptions.

There are currently no movements of any trains at both those locations and nearly 200 trains have now been directly impacted since the blockades began. These blockades are having a severe impact on all Canadians as it is restricting the movement of all goods, including:

• Intermodal containers transporting everyday consumer products and fresh foods for groceries;

• Propane used by Canadians to heat their homes and farmers’ livestock;

• Passenger services between rural communities and urban centers (Toronto- Ottawa-Montreal)

• Grain farmed by Canadians across the Prairies that feeds international markets;

• Feedstocks into manufacturing plants as well as outbound products for retail;

• Coal, Potash, Lumber, Aluminum and other job creating natural resources;

• The Port of Prince Rupert, Port of Montreal and Port of Halifax are also negatively impacted.

The Tyendinaga (Ontario) blockade is affecting the movement of goods between Western Canada and Eastern Canada and between Eastern Canada and the US Mid-west. Our double tracked mainline has been shut down for five days since approximately 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, February 6.

The blockade in British Columbia is affecting all traffic in and out of the Ports of Prince Rupert and Kitimat, BC. Our main line has been shut down for two days since approximately 3 p.m. local time on Saturday, February 8.

CN is working with local enforcement agencies to enforce the orders issued from the Courts enjoining the protesters to cease disrupting our operations.

Rail transportation is important to the overall economic health of Canada and to the general public who rely on the many products that are shipped by rail. We are monitoring both situations very closely and we evaluating all of our options as we are well aware of the impact these situations, which are beyond our control, has on those who depend on rail transportation to move goods and passengers safely and efficiently.