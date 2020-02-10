The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a vehicle fire on the weekend.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says the call came in on Saturday afternoon at around two o’clock to Edberg Road just past the Richbar Golf Course…

“Upon arrival we had two passerby citizens, just happened to drive by and seen the vehicle on fire, so the call was immediately made to 9-1-1 and they started pouring snow or just shoveling snow inside the engine compartment until the arrival of the fire department.

Gauthier says the engine compartment and part of the inside of the Chevy Tahoe was burnt out.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.